Pac-12 Hotline: Utah breaks through, WSU wins again, drives stall and ground games roll

Stall of the week I: Oregon State

Over the sweep of the season, OSU’s play selection has been first rate. But we were a bit baffled by the final drive in Pullman. Trailing by a touchdown and doing whatever they pleased with the running game, the Beavers turned pass-happy once they entered WSU territory. Predictably, the drive stalled and the loss ensued.

Stall of the week II: Stanford

The Cardinal had 10 possessions in ASU territory but managed just two scores (one touchdown, one field goal). It punted four times inside the 50. We would have been a tad more aggressive; punts and field goals were not going to win the game.

Stat of the week: Penalties

All in all, it was a remarkably clean weekend, with 45 assessed penalties over the four games — an average of just 5.6 per team. Arizona was the outlier, accounting for 12 of the 45. Credit Arizona State, in particular, with getting mistakes cleared up. Three weeks ago, the Sun Devils committed 16 assessed penalties (20 total) in the loss at BYU. This weekend, they had just five assessed.

Stat of the season I: Arizona