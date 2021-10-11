Pac-12 Hotline: Utah climbs, USC falls in this week's power ratings

Comment: After a weekend in which Tavion Thomas pummeled USC, Devontae Booker (Giants) filled in for Saquon Barkley and Zack Moss (Bills) produced 92 yards from scrimmage, it’s pretty clear that Utah is the closest thing to Tailback U in the conference these days.

6. Stanford (3-3/2-2)

Last week: 5

Result: Lost at Arizona State 28-10

Next up: at Washington State (4:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Line: Pick

Comment: Remember when Stanford had not only the best running game but also the best run defense in the conference? Welp, it’s currently last in both. And that’s a recipe for sustained mediocrity, no matter how effective the receivers might be with jump balls in the end zone.

7. USC (3-3/2-3)

Last week: 6

Result: Lost to Utah 42-26

Next up: Idle