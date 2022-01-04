Pac-12 Hotline: Utes, Cougs earn 'A' grades for 2021 showing; Wildcats trending upward

Utah

Comment: Zero consideration was given to anything less than an A+ for the Utes, not even with the Rose Bowl result. Because the Rose Bowl result, while painful for the players and fans, is not nearly as memorable as the Rose Bowl performance or the beatdowns of Oregon, the Pac-12 title, the South division domination and, of course, the inspirational trip through hell and back. If inclined, you could downgrade the Utes for the decision to start Charlie Brewer for three games and wonder if that cost them a playoff berth. But after what we witnessed over the final two months, and on Jan. 1, we are absolutely, positively not inclined.