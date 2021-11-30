Pac-12 Hotline: Washington got the Kalen DeBoer hire right — no matter what it looks like

(That same supply-demand situation undoubtedly impacted Washington State’s thinking when it decided to promote Jake Dickert, and it could be a reason Arizona State and UCLA are seemingly sticking with Herm Edwards and Chip Kelly, respectively. This is not the season to swim in the coaching pool. The agents smell blood in the water.)

The goal for Washington, first and foremost, was risk mitigation.

The Huskies had to get this hire right, partly because of the events of the past three months under former coach Jimmy Lake and partly because of the lurking competitive danger — that UW would cede ground relative to Oregon and USC.

Yet the options for A-list coaches were limited, if non-existent. So it became a matter of identifying the up-and-coming coach who gave UW the best chance for success.

We think DeBoer clears that bar.

He’s not a retread who has been off the sidelines for a few years. He’s not a half-step from retirement. He came up through the small-college route (the University of Sioux Falls) and should be highly motivated to prove himself at the Power Five level.

Also, he comes recommended by former Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who hired DeBoer years ago as his offensive coordinator.