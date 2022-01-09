Pac-12 Hotline: Washington State might win the North Division QB shuffle

What if WSU replaces de Laura with a better quarterback … a quarterback few Pac-12 fans have ever heard of … a quarterback who has never played a down of Power Five football.

One of Dickert’s first moves upon being named to the permanent position was to hire Eric Morris as his offensive coordinator.

Morris is familiar with WSU, having served on Mike Leach’s first staff (2012). For the past four seasons, he has been the head coach at Incarnate Word, a Southland Conference (FCS) program based in San Antonio.

Incarnate Word’s quarterback this season, Cameron Ward, has entered the transfer portal. He’s one of the top passers in the country — not just in the FCS but all of Division I.

The 247Sports rating services lists Ward as the No. 3 quarterback in the portal, behind only Caleb Williams, formerly of Oklahoma, and Quinn Ewers, formerly of Ohio State. Ward is rated higher than Spencer Rattler (ex-Oklahoma) and Kedon Slovis (ex-USC).

On Dec. 8, WSU formally announced Morris as the new playcaller.

The next day, Ward entered the portal.