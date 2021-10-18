Pac-12 Hotline: Washington State parts ways with unvaccinated coach Nick Rolovich

Washington State did not fire Nick Rolovich on Monday. The school was merely the vessel of dismissal, carrying out a state mandate designed to save lives and contain a pandemic.

In reality, Rolovich fired Rolovich.

He alone is responsible for his termination, halfway through his second season and with his team on the ascent.

He alone bears the burden for the mess in Pullman, for the massive disruption to the football program, for the immense embarrassment to the university and for the gut punch to Cougar constituents.

Why did Rolovich refuse the COVID vaccine? Was it really for religious reasons? Was it anti-vaccine politics? Was it ignorance?

All these months later, we still don’t know.

Rolovich, the university’s most public figure, never explained himself. His inability to provide a reasonable explanation — do anything but mumble through a response — compounded the problem.

There is nobody else to blame.

“This is a disheartening day for our football program,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement released by the university.