Pac-12 Hotline: We have winners (all 67 of them) for your office pool — as COVID-19 looms over brackets

Leave it to the defending champion to frame the challenges for the participants in the tournament and office pools alike.

That defending champ would be Virginia, which won the 2019 men’s NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers, seeded No. 4 in the West, are currently immersed in COVID hell.

They were forced to withdraw from the ACC tournament.

Most of the team is in quarantine.

They won’t be able to practice together until late this week.

They won’t fly to Indianapolis until Friday.

And they have a game Saturday.

In other words: Pick the Cavaliers to beat No. 13 Ohio at your own peril.

COVID, it appears, is the ultimate bracket buster.

Identifying winners in the 2021 tournament involves next-level foresight. The traditional tools for filling out a bracket (how teams match up, adjusted efficiency comparisons, etc.) don’t matter a lick if the team you pick can’t take the court.

Luckily, the Hotline knows everything, in advance, and has selected the winner of all 67 games.

You can thank us later.