Pac-12 Hotline: Week 2 lines favor nonconference foes; keep an eye on USC-Stanford

Welcome to a new weekly feature on the Hotline, an early look at the betting lines and point totals for upcoming Pac-12 games.

Not only was sports wagering deemed legal by the Supreme Court in 2018, it’s playing an increasingly large role in college footbxall as the Pac-12 and other conferences determine how to best monetize the data.

The information below is provided for entertainment purposes only (unless it’s not). All times Pacific. Over/Under in parentheses.

Note: Games against FCS opponents not included (Washington, Oregon, Utah and UCLA).

Colorado at Air Force

Line: Colorado +17.5 (45.5 over/under)

Comment: Deeply telling about the perceived state of the CU program that it would be an underdog against a Mountain West team. Air Force, which beat the Buffaloes three years ago (in overtime), is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine games against the Pac-12.

Washington State at Wisconsin

Line: WSU +18.5 (46.5)

Comment: Of course Wisconsin has an elite tailback: The latest in the lineage is Braelon Allen, who rushed for 1,300 yards last season. The Cougars are 4-1 against the spread in their past five road games.

UNLV at Cal

Line: Cal -13.5 (50.5)

Comment: UNLV opened against Idaho State on Week Zero and has had two weeks to prepare for the Bears. Cal is 6-2 against the spread since the middle of last season.

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

Line: ASU +11.5 (54.5)

Comment: The Cowboys return seven offensive starters, including quarterback Spencer Sanders, from a team that won 12 games last season. ASU is 1-4 against the spread in its last five road games.

USC at Stanford

Line: USC -9.5 (65.5)

Comment: Terrific quarterback duel between USC’s Caleb Williams and Stanford’s Tanner McKee, perhaps the best NFL prospect in the Pac-12. The Trojans are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 conference openers — many of them against Stanford in the second week of the season.

Oregon State at Fresno State

Line: Oregon State +1.5 (60.5)

Comment: We anticipate OSU coach Jonathan Smith relying on his ground game to control the clock in what should be a hot, hostile environment. Four of the Beavers’ last five games have gone under the total.

Mississippi State at Arizona

Line: Arizona +8.5 (61.5)

Comment: The last time MSU coach Mike Leach set foot in Tucson, with Washington State in 2017, there were 95 points scored — and his Cougars won by three touchdowns. This should be much, much closer. But the total? Feels low.