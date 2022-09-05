 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
PAC-12 HOTLINE

Pac-12 Hotline: Week 2 lines favor nonconference foes; keep an eye on USC-Stanford

  • Updated

Stanford's Tanner McKee will take on USC's Caleb Williams on Saturday in an early-season battle between two of the league's top quarterbacks.

 Josie Lepe, Associated Press

Welcome to a new weekly feature on the Hotline, an early look at the betting lines and point totals for upcoming Pac-12 games.

Not only was sports wagering deemed legal by the Supreme Court in 2018, it’s playing an increasingly large role in college footbxall as the Pac-12 and other conferences determine how to best monetize the data.

The information below is provided for entertainment purposes only (unless it’s not). All times Pacific. Over/Under in parentheses.

Note: Games against FCS opponents not included (Washington, Oregon, Utah and UCLA).

Colorado at Air Force

Line: Colorado +17.5 (45.5 over/under)

Comment: Deeply telling about the perceived state of the CU program that it would be an underdog against a Mountain West team. Air Force, which beat the Buffaloes three years ago (in overtime), is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine games against the Pac-12.

People are also reading…

Washington State at Wisconsin

Line: WSU +18.5 (46.5)

Comment: Of course Wisconsin has an elite tailback: The latest in the lineage is Braelon Allen, who rushed for 1,300 yards last season. The Cougars are 4-1 against the spread in their past five road games.

UNLV at Cal

Line: Cal -13.5 (50.5)

Comment: UNLV opened against Idaho State on Week Zero and has had two weeks to prepare for the Bears. Cal is 6-2 against the spread since the middle of last season.

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

Line: ASU +11.5 (54.5)

Comment: The Cowboys return seven offensive starters, including quarterback Spencer Sanders, from a team that won 12 games last season. ASU is 1-4 against the spread in its last five road games.

USC at Stanford

Line: USC -9.5 (65.5)

Comment: Terrific quarterback duel between USC’s Caleb Williams and Stanford’s Tanner McKee, perhaps the best NFL prospect in the Pac-12. The Trojans are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 conference openers — many of them against Stanford in the second week of the season.

Oregon State at Fresno State

Line: Oregon State +1.5 (60.5)

Comment: We anticipate OSU coach Jonathan Smith relying on his ground game to control the clock in what should be a hot, hostile environment. Four of the Beavers’ last five games have gone under the total.

Mike Leach, right, will visit Arizona Stadium for the first time since 2017.

Mississippi State at Arizona

Line: Arizona +8.5 (61.5)

Comment: The last time MSU coach Mike Leach set foot in Tucson, with Washington State in 2017, there were 95 points scored — and his Cougars won by three touchdowns. This should be much, much closer. But the total? Feels low.

*** Lines taken from BetMGM. Statistics and trends taken from Phil Steele Magazine and oddsshark.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Jedd Fisch says Arizona Wildcats 'are just getting started' after win over Aztecs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News