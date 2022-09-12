Pac-12 Hotline: Week 3 lines favor the Pac; Oregon-BYU, USC-Fresno State highlight slate

Two weeks into the season, we have identified the best team in the Pac-12.

It’s the favorite.

Betting favorites have covered in 11 of the 15 games (a whopping 73.3%) against major college competition through the first fortnight — a mark that includes the one conference duel thus far but excludes all matchups with FCS opponents.

There are nine games on the board in Week 3; all of them nonconference affairs.

The Pac-12 is favored in seven of the nine.

Now, an early look …

Games against FCS opponents not included: Oregon State, Arizona.

South Alabama at UCLA

Line: UCLA -13.5 (total: 59.5)

Comment: The Bruins have covered their past four games against FBS competition … South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley played for Toledo last year and threw for more than 200 yards at Notre Dame; he won’t be rattled in the Rose Bowl … The Jaguars are in the same conference, the Sun Belt, that produced upsets of the Fighting Irish (by Marshall), Nebraska (Georgia Southern) and Texas A&M (Appalachian State) last weekend.

Cal at Notre Dame

Line: Cal +10.5 (43.5)

Comment: The Bears are playing in South Bend for the first time since 1967 and accepting $1.9 million for the appearance, per USA Today; there is no return game in Berkeley in future years … Seven of Cal’s last 10 games have gone under the total … Bears quarterback Jack Plummer faced the Irish last year when he was with Purdue, completing 25 of 36 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown in a 27-13 loss.

Colorado at Minnesota

Line: Colorado +27.5 (46.5)

Comment: CU has scored 23 points in two games; the Golden Gophers have scored 100 points in two games … Buffaloes offensive coordinator Mike Sanford held the same post with Minnesota in 2020-21 … The Gophers have covered the spread in five consecutive games but face a potential look-ahead situation here as the heavy favorite against a team they thumped last year (30-0) — and with the Big Ten opener next week against Michigan State.

BYU at Oregon

Line: Oregon -3.5 (57.5)

Comment: One of the most anticipated nonconference games of the Pac-12 season given that BYU was 5-0 straight up against the league in 2021 … The Ducks have lost four of their past five against FBS opponents while being outscored by a combined score of 154-58 … Fresh off a 26-20 overtime victory over Baylor, the Cougars are No. 12 in the AP poll this week … Oregon has won 20 consecutive home games, the second-longest streak in the Power Five behind Clemson.

Colorado State at Washington State

Line: WSU -15.5 (52.5)

Comment: How will Washington State respond following its massive upset of No. 19 Wisconsin? … Colorado State was blown out at Michigan in the opener, then lost at home to Middle Tennessee State (by two touchdowns) … The Cougars have covered the spread in nine of their past 12 overall and four of their past five at home … The Rams, who hired coach Jay Norvell away from Nevada last winter, have failed to cover in their past eight games.

Michigan State at Washington

Line: Washington -2.5 (54.5)

Comment: Huge opportunity for the Huskies to legitimize their strong start and give Kalen DeBoer a signature win … UW opened as a one-point favorite, but the line has steadily moved toward the home team … The Spartans have covered the spread in just two of their past 13 games against Pac-12 teams … Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 606 yards and five touchdowns in two games against MSU during his career at Indiana.

San Diego State at Utah

Line: Utah -20.5 (49)

Comment: Rematch of SDSU’s triple-overtime victory last year, the game which cleared the way for Cameron Rising to become Utah’s starting quarterback … The Aztecs lost their opener 38-20 to Arizona, then whacked Idaho State last weekend … The Utes have covered the spread in five of the last six head-to-head meetings with SDSU (the exception: last year) … The over has been the right call in nine of Utah’s last 12 games.

Fresno State at USC

Line: USC -12.5 (71.5)

Comment: The total is huge, and for good reason: This prime-time matchup on Fox features two of the nation’s most prolific quarterbacks in Caleb Williams and Jake Haener … The Bulldogs have covered the spread in five of their past six road games and typically play well in Los Angeles, home to so many of their players … The Trojans are No. 2 in the nation in yards-per-play (8.62 average) … The line opened with USC as a 16-point favorite but is as low as 11.5 on some sites.

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State

Line: ASU -19.5 (57.5)