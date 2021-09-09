Pac-12 Hotline: What qualifies as success in the Pac-12's biggest week ever? Try 2-2

With four matchups against Power Five opponents and two showdowns against ranked teams, Saturday stands as the most important day of the season for the Pac-12.

How should we define success?

One of the conference’s most passionate and astute observers believes a split would be a victory.

"A successful weekend is 2-2," said Brock Huard, the Fox color analyst and former Washington quarterback.

Huard called the UCLA-LSU game from the Rose Bowl and will be in Denver this weekend when Colorado faces No. 5 Texas A&M.

He knows the Pac-12 rosters, has scouted the opponents and is keenly aware of the national media narrative dogging the conference.

And he knows there is only one way to change that narrative: Win.

"Realistic is probably 1-3, and 0-4 would be a further disaster,” Huard added, alluding to the poor opening weekend by the North division. “In order, the (likelihood) is probably, 1-3, then 0-4, then 2-2.

"But if the one win is Oregon, then it’s like LSU and UCLA. As bad as the North was, UCLA saved face for the conference and looked like a top-15 team.