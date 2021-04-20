Pac-12 Hotline: What's next for the Pac-12? Here's where each team stands after big season

Comment: We couldn’t justify placing Stanford in the Is this all there is? category, because the program hasn’t reached the point of possessing any this under Jerod Haase: Five successive seasons without an NCAA bid or serious contention for a Pac-12 title. And yet the situation is not utterly hopeless; the program is not in free fall. As with Cal, the transfer era conflicts with the Cardinal’s admissions bar. But we don’t see a paucity of talent on the roster. Quite the opposite: Stanford has recruited well; it just doesn’t maximize the talent at hand.

UCLA

Category: Can’t wait for next season

Comment: Even if Michigan State had held that five-point lead with 90 seconds left in the First Four and sent the Bruins to their fifth consecutive loss, we would have slotted UCLA into the OK, I’m paying attention category because of broader forces (returning personnel, recruiting uptick, etc.). But pushing the No. 1 overall seed to the brink in one of the greatest games ever played requires a next-level classification. If Johnny Juzang returns, the Bruins could be No. 1 in the preseason polls. Either way, UCLA is undeniably looking a lot like UCLA.

USC

Category: OK, I’m paying attention