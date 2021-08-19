Pac-12 Hotline: Wildcats are 100% vaccinated; ASU won't disclose numbers

"We take our healthy very seriously, and we are committed to a 12-game season and beyond," the UA posted. "We are also committed to staying healthy and are hopeful that campus can follow our lead."

UCLA, has a vaccination rate of 98% — a notable development because the Bruins have an earlier deadline than everyone else: Their season opener is Aug. 28, one week before the rest of the conference. Colorado is at 94.5%.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is the number one priority of the Pac-12 and our athletic programs,” Merton Hanks, the conference’s head of football operations, told the Hotline via email.

“We have consistently focused on education and encouraged vaccinations. It’s a great credit to our football programs, coaches and student-athletes that our football vaccination rates are very strong. Our football student-athletes continue to take the steps to reduce risk as we prepare for a full, competitive schedule in 2021.”

The rates are significant from a health-and-safety standpoint, of course, but also for financial and competitive reasons.