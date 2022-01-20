Pac-12 Hotline: Wildcats must clear these four hurdles to earn No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

1. Play the games

Depressing as it might seem 22 months into the pandemic, no game is guaranteed until the participants are on the court for tipoff. And because the Pac-12 has so few teams in contention for the NCAAs, resume-boosting opportunities for the Wildcats are few and far between.

They can dine on Utah and Washington all they want; those wins won’t get them to the No. 1 line. Arizona needs to beat other tournament-bound teams, which cannot happen unless the combatants clear COVID-19 protocols.

2. Win two of three

A three-game sweep of the L.A. schools isn’t necessary for the Wildcats to remain on course for a No. 1 seed. Remember, the other top-line contenders (Gonzaga, Baylor, Duke, Kansas, etc.) will lose games in conference play — the Blue Devils did just that against Florida State on Tuesday night, in fact.

But with two of the three at home, Arizona needs two wins to validate its credentials. There’s no guarantee the Wildcats will face either L.A. team in the Pac-12 tournament, or that any other Pac-12 team will be worthy of an NCAA bid.

Their final chance to leave a lasting impression on the selection committee just might be Feb. 5.