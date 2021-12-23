Pac-12 Hotline: Wildcats, two other Pac-12 teams already a lock for NCAA Tournament

Arizona’s narrow loss at Tennessee on Wednesday evening was the last high-profile nonconference matchup for the Pac-12 before round-robin league play ramps up next week.

The numbers, for your consumption:

• Against AP top-25 opponents, the Pac-12 is 2-11;

• Against Power Six opponents, it’s 7-15;

• Against the West Coast Conference, it’s 6-6.

By any measure, the past six weeks have been underwhelming for all but three teams.

As the data below suggests, Top-10 teams Arizona, USC and UCLA are locks for the NCAA Tournament. Everyone else is either on the outskirts of the bubble or nowhere near the bubble.

For those unfamiliar with the NET rankings cited below (or in need of a reminder): The result of each game played falls within one of four quadrants, based on the NET ranking of the opponent and location of the game. The categorization changes over time as teams move up and down the NET.

Quadrant 1: Home vs. Nos. 1-30, Neutral vs. Nos. 1-50, Away vs. Nos. 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135