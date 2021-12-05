Pac-12 Hotline: Winner and losers from the CFP and bowl selections: Utah, meet the Granddaddy (and Ohio State)

Loser: College football. Like so many before it, this four-team field is filled with schools from two regions of the country: the Southeast and the Midwest. To attract new fans, and energize those with waning interest, college football needs to grow the pool of contenders … or grow the playoff. The latter is far easier.

Winner: SEC. Of the 32 total playoff berths across eight seasons, the SEC has claimed 10. If expansion stalls, the conference would be perfectly content waiting for the next contract cycle (in 2026). It already owns the sport, after all.

Loser: The Pac-12. Of the 32 total playoff berths across eight seasons, the Pac-12 has claimed two (Oregon in 2014 and Washington in 2016). It needs expansion to happen yesterday. What’s more, the conference is sending only one team to the New Year’s Six for the fourth consecutive year, and the number of bowl bids (six) is the lowest for a non-COVID season since 2016. It must do better.

Winner: Pac-12 ‘State’ schools. Washington State, Oregon State and Arizona State all qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2013, the last time OSU earned a berth.