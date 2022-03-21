Pac-12 hotline: Winners and losers from a wild opening weekend (rarely is there any other kind)

Winner: Pac-12. After a forgettable regular season that sent just three teams into the NCAAs — and after USC was bounced in the first round — the conference has its blue bloods, UCLA and Arizona, in the Sweet 16. The former was impressive in dismantling Saint Mary’s; the latter was pushed to the brink by TCU. But the details matter not. The Wildcats and Bruins are through. Two down, four to go.

Loser: Officiating. The no-call on a 3-point attempt at the end of the Iowa-Richmond game was beyond egregious. Same with the play at the end of regulation in Arizona-TCU, which had to be either a backcourt violation or a foul (neither was called). And there have been plenty more head-scratchers. Officiating has become increasingly difficult with changes in rules and styles of play. Perhaps it’s time to consider a fourth official on the court — either for the NCAAs or the entire season.