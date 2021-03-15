Pac-12 Hotline: Winners and losers from Selection Sunday

Winner: UCLA. Had the Bruins been left out of the at-large field after losing their last four games — and blowing that huge lead against Oregon State in the conference tournament — Year Two of the Mick Cronin era would have been a colossal disappointment.

Loser: UCLA. That said, the Bruins’ opponent, Michigan State, is assuredly the first team ever assigned to the First Four with two victories over No. 1 seeds. The Spartans handled Michigan and Illinois in recent weeks, along with No. 2 Ohio State. They opened as a 1-point favorite over UCLA.

Winner: Alabama. The Crimson Tide won the SEC regular season and tournament titles and is a No. 2 seed, matching the best in school history.

Loser: Alabama. The Tide’s first-round opponent is Iona, coached by none other than Rick Pitino. The Hall of Famer returned from exile in Greece to lead his fifth different team to the NCAAs.

Winner: USC. The Trojans should be solid favorites over their first-round opponent (Drake or Wichita State) and are slotted to face Kansas in the second. That might not be as daunting as it seems: The Jayhawks pulled out of the Big 12 tournament because of COVID-19 issues and could have a depleted rotation.