Pac-12 Hotline: Winners and losers from the NBA Draft and transfer market

The Pac-12’s offseason wasn’t as successful as its postseason, but that was never a realistic possibility.

It was never going to fare as well against the transfer portal and the NBA Draft as it did against unsuspecting opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

The combined lure of professional contracts and fresh starts and more playing time was far too great to prevent some top talents from leaving the conference.

But clearly, the exodus could have been much worse. On balance, the outflow of talent wasn’t severe enough to derail the collective momentum built during the Pac-12’s scintillating run through March.

With the deadlines for players to transfer (July 1) and remain in the NBA Draft (July 7) having come and gone, the Hotline offers the following assessment of key developments for each team.

Notes:

• We are not listing every arrival and departure.

• If late-breaking draft or transfer news breaks, we will update the relevant sections below.

• Projections for the 2021-22 conference race will be published next week.