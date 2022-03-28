Pac-12 Hotline: Winners and losers from the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

Loser: West Coast. Given reasonable high-end expectations, March was a disappointment for the region. The Mountain West lost all four of its teams before the close of business on the first day of the first round. From the West Coast Conference, San Francisco lost in the opening round, Saint Mary’s went down meekly in the second, and Gonzaga was bounced earlier than expected. Meanwhile, the Pac-12’s three teams were out by the Sweet 16, including a No. 1 seed (Arizona). Last year was an unqualified success. This year, not so much.

Winner: AP preseason poll. The ballots are due in early November and therefore based entirely on raw talent — the same ingredient so critical to March success. For that reason, there might be no better predictor of how the tournament will unfold. How did the AP poll fare this time around? Preseason rankings for the four teams still standing: No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Villanova, No. 9 Duke and No. 18 UNC.

Loser: My bracket. The Hotline nailed the West, with Duke beating Arkansas in the Elite Eight, but we were obliterated everywhere else and picked Kentucky to win the title. Although after watching St. Peter’s win three games, I feel ever-so-slightly less dumb. For that and so much else over the past two weeks, the Hotline says: Thank you, Peacocks.