Pac-12 Hotline: Winners and losers, the conference's familiar fate and Arizona's open road

But if two (or all three) teams flame out on the opening weekend, the criticism will be significant, and justified.

To the winners and losers from Selection Sunday …

Winner: Arizona. The Wildcats are the top seed in the South and the No. 2 overall seed (behind Gonzaga). They have already beaten the No. 4 seed in their region (Illinois), nearly beat the No. 3 (Tennessee) and match up well with the No. 2 (Villanova). As we see the brackets, Arizona has an easier road to the Final Four than the other No. 1 seeds, and it’s not close.

Loser: Colorado. The Buffaloes didn’t get a sniff from the selection committee and watched Rutgers, which was seven spots lower in the NET rankings (No. 77), collect one of the final at-large bids. Why? CU can claim just one Quadrant I victory, whereas Rutgers owns six.

Winner: The Mountain West. The bid total is reason to celebrate and far more important than the seeds themselves (No. 6 Colorado State, No. 8 San Diego State, No. 8 Boise State and No. 12 Wyoming). The last time the MW sent at least four teams into the Madness? Back in 2015.