Pac-12 Hotline: Would Wazzu fire Nick Rolovich over vaccination stance? We'll find out soon

There are two possible outcomes:

If Rolovich’s request for an exemption is denied, he would have the option to get vaccinated by Oct. 18. If he follows that course, Rolovich would be placed on unpaid leave (or could take vacation time) until the day he becomes fully vaccinated. (With the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he would be eligible to return to work after two weeks.)

If Rolovich’s request is denied and he refuses to get vaccinated by Oct. 18, the university would begin the separation process. The timeline for termination differs by employment status — one process for tenured professors, another for administrative personnel, etc. Rolovich has a contract (until June 30, 2025) that includes provisions for termination with and without cause.

If Rolovich’s exemption request is approved, the process would enter a second phase. Washington State vice president for communications Phil Weiler could not discuss Rolovich’s case specifically — the university is prohibited by law from commenting — but Weiler outlined the exemption process in general terms.

An approved request would be sent to the human resources department, which would identify the employee in question and send an email to his/her supervisor indicating the exemption had been approved.