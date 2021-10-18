Pac-12 Hotline's preseason basketball ballot: UCLA is No. 1

19. Illinois (11): The return of center Kofi Cockburn helps offset the loss of All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu, but we expect some slippage for a program seven months removed from a No. 1 seed.

20. St. Bonaventure (23): Looking for potential bracket busters? The Bonnies, who lost in the first round last spring, might be atop the list.

21. Virginia (25): This ranking is a Tony Bennett play and only a Tony Bennett play. Anyone have a problem with that?

22. USC (NR): Easy to ignore the Trojans without Evan Mobley, but the roster has enough returning pieces to remain relevant, especially if Isaiah Mobley goes next-level with his consistency.

23. Mississippi State (NR): Year Seven just might be the best year under Ben Howland, who has yet to finish in the top three of the increasingly competitive SEC.

24. North Carolina (19): We’re in wait-and-see mode with new coach Hubert Davis, but there’s enough talent to keep the program from a complete and utter backslide.

25. Michigan State (NR): The last and first teams on the ballot are deeply connected: If the Spartans hadn’t blown that late lead to UCLA in the First Four — they were up five with 90 seconds left — who knows where, or if, the Bruins would be ranked.