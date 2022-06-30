Pac-12 on the brink: USC and UCLA to join Big Ten starting in 2024

In a historic move that will change the landscape of college sports on the West Coast, USC and UCLA will depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024.

Big Ten chancellors voted Thursday night to add the two schools. The expansion to 16 teams will happen after the Pac-12 current media rights deal expires.

“Ultimately, the Big Ten is the best home for USC and Trojan athletics as we move into the new world of collegiate sports,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement released Thursday night. “We are excited that our values align with the league’s member institutions. We also will benefit from the stability and strength of the conference; the athletic caliber of Big Ten institutions; the increased visibility, exposure, and resources the conference will bring our student-athletes and programs; and the ability to expand engagement with our passionate alumni nationwide.”

UCLA president Gene Block and athletic director Martin Jarmond issued a joint statement that read, in part: “UCLA has deeply valued our membership in the Pac-12 for many years, and we intend to be a member of the conference for the next two years. We have grown close to the other member schools and have tremendous respect for their commitment to the student-athlete experience. The Pac-12 has always shared our values and continues to innovate, working hard on behalf of its student-athletes and many fans. At the same time, each school faces its own unique challenges and circumstances, and we believe this is the best move for UCLA at this time. For us, this move offers greater certainty in rapidly changing times and ensures that we remain a leader in college athletics for generations to come.”

The departure by the Los Angeles schools will have massive consequences for the Pac-12, stripping it of the campuses in its most important recruiting and media hub and the two storied teams — USC football and UCLA basketball — that serve as the face of the conference in their respective sports. Arizona joined the Pac-12 in 1978; the Wildcats’ basketball rivalry with UCLA is among the oldest and best in the West.

USC and UCLA fit the Big Ten’s academic profile. Both schools are among the 65 members of the Association of American Universities, which is made up of top research universities. All Big Ten schools except Nebraska are members.

The move to the Big Ten would greatly enhance USC and UCLA’s revenues. The Pac-12 distributed only $19.8 million per school in fiscal year 2021, by far the least among Power 5 conferences. The Big Ten’s per-school distribution was $46.1 million, second only to the SEC’s $54.6 million. The Pac-12 has had difficulty getting its conference television network untracked while the Big Ten Network is the most established of the conference networks.

USC and UCLA would be taking a step up in football, both in visibility and competition. “Pac-12 After Dark” televised games that kick off in the middle to late evenings in most of the country have made it difficult for the conference to get exposure. The Pac-12 has had teams in the College Football Playoff just twice — Oregon (2014 season) and Washington (2016).

Losing flagship schools like USC and UCLA will be a major blow to the Pac-12, which has had a long and amicable relationship with the Big Ten best exemplified by its Rose Bowl partnership. The Big Ten, Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference last August formed an alliance in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. The conferences said the 41 members would take a collaborative approach to charting the future of athletics. The three conferences set up scheduling arrangements in some sports and have pooled resources to promote athlete welfare.

USC and UCLA are severing conference relationships that go back a century. USC joined California, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington and Washington State in the Pacific Coast Conference in 1922, followed by UCLA in 1928. They went together in 1959 into the Athletic Association of Western Universities, which melded into the Pac-8 in 1968, the Pac-10 in 1978 and Pac-12 in 2011.

The planned move comes 11 months after Texas and Oklahoma decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, creating a 16-team powerhouse league supported by a sweeping media rights deal with ESPN. Grabbing USC and UCLA provides the Big Ten, and its major network partner, Fox, with a 16-team counterweight.

After the Big 12 lost the Longhorns and Sooners, it responded by adding BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati.

The Pac-12 will assuredly seek additional members if the L.A. schools leave as planned.

The development comes one day before the first anniversary of George Kliavkoff becoming commissioner of the Pac-12 and leaves him with a shredded conference that was planning to begin media rights negotiations later this year.

Those negotiations will take on an entirely different tone without the two universities in the nation’s No. 2 media market.

<&rule>

<&rdpEm>Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News and Ralph D. Russo and Eric Olson of the Associated Press contributed to this story.</&rdpEm>

