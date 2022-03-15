Pac-12 partners with company on data deal, paving the way for a vital new revenue stream

"This is all designed to be ready for our media rights negotiations," Shuken told the Pac-12 Hotline. "We’re trying to get ahead of the future in terms of the fan experience and products and our ability to monetize our data."

(The media rights negotiations are expected to begin later this year or early in 2023.)

Tempus Ex, a San Francisco-based company whose clients include the NFL, uses machine learning to deliver what it calls "millisecond-latency data capture." The agreement will allow for infrastructure build-outs on the campuses, assisting teams with data analysis in real time.

The Tempus Ex technology is expected to be in place for the 2022 football season.

According to one member of the company’s board of directors, it could help academically, as well.

"Tempus Ex is committed to providing students and student-athletes with access to the most advanced, cutting-edge technology on the field and in the classroom," former NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald said in a news release.

"The Pac-12’s students and faculty will be the first to build research, educational and commercial products on Tempus Ex’s platform."