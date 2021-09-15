Pac-12 picks: ASU steps into the spotlight with Saturday showdown at BYU

Week 3 in the Pac-12 brings a fascinating conference duel in Pullman, where a coach-less team meets a vax-less coach, two matchups against Power Five opponents and the first look at UCLA since its triumph over LSU a fortnight ago.

But the most interesting game of all features the team we know the least about.

That mystery factor is exactly why Arizona State’s trip to BYU on Saturday night (ESPN) is so compelling.

For months, the Sun Devils have been a trendy pick to win the South (guilty!) and the object of severe criticism for potentially deplorable recruiting violations (also guilty!).

But with two weekends come and gone in the 2021 season, we have no idea if they’re worthy of the division title or likely to be derailed by the ongoing NCAA investigation.

Two lopsided victories over creampuff opponents do not a contender make.

Then again, three suspended assistant coaches do not a pretender make.

But this week, finally, 19th-ranked ASU will encounter some degree of resistance.

The Cougars are fresh off their first victory over Utah in a decade and look perfectly capable of competing with upper-echelon Pac-12 teams.