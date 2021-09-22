Pac-12 picks: Elimination games loom for four conference teams

Comment: The Hotline is occasionally fooled (OK, often fooled) by the betting lines, but this makes no sense. Cal’s offense and defense are more comparable to Michigan than they are to Montana or Arkansas State, and UW couldn’t keep up with the Wolverines. We get that the lines are set to attract money flow on both sides and that the betting public will always lean to Washington at home against any conference foe save Oregon and USC. But this line is too high by two or three points. Pick: Cal

Colorado +14.5 at Arizona State

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Comment: The only drama here is whether Colorado’s streak of scoreless quarters reaches double digits (it’s currently at seven). Assuming the Sun Devils cut the mistakes in half — and to be clear, that would still be a lot of mistakes — they should easily clear the 20-point mark. Is CU capable of more than a few field goals? Only if the Buffs are gifted premium field position. Pick: ASU

Oregon State +12 at USC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1