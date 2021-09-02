Pac-12 picks: Expect Arizona, UCLA to pick up stunning wins in season openers

The most important Pac-12 football season in ages begins in force this week with three games against Power Five opponents and five against the Group of Five.

In other words, there’s more risk than reward.

Multiple losses to Group of Five teams could offset victories in other games — unless one of those victories comes in the Rose Bowl.

If UCLA beats LSU in prime time, little else will matter.

The Pac-12 desperately needs big wins … wins over blue bloods … wins that resonate nationally … wins that change the narrative of a conference left behind.

There are a handful of chances in the opening weeks, with UCLA the first to take center stage.

We like the Bruins this week, both against the spread and to win outright.

We also like Arizona to not only cover the spread, but to pull an upset and win outright against BYU in Las Vegas.

Here are this week's Pac-12 point-spread picks:

No lines listed (FCS opponents): Washington, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado

Stanford +2.5 vs. Kansas State (in Arlington, Texas)