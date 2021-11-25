Pac-12 picks: Expect Ducks to rebound, Utes to roll — and Cats to cover 20 points

Comment: The Fox announcing crew had better come loaded with tales to spin, because this could be over in the first half. The Cardinal has lost six consecutive games — five of them against teams far less capable than Notre Dame, which has lost just once (to Cincinnati). Only Utah is truly comparable to the Irish, and it humiliated Stanford two weeks ago. Pick: Notre Dame.

Brigham Young (-7) at USC

Kickoff: 8:30 on ESPN

Comment: The Trojans must beat BYU and Cal to qualify for a bowl berth, but there’s good reason to think the postseason is a low priority for the players as their season under interim coach Donte Williams comes to a close. Even if focused, does USC’s defense have enough resolve to hold up against the relentless BYU running game? Will the offense execute consistently against the opportunistic Cougars? We are skeptical on every front. Pick: BYU.

Cal (+7) at UCLA

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. on FS1