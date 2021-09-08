Pac-12 picks: Expect Oregon, Cal and Colorado to all cover as huge underdogs

Kickoff: 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Arizona

Comment: The Wildcats came mighty close to almost being in position to possibly upset BYU. (Yes, the bar is low in Tucson.) We expect an inspired performance in the home opener, but seeing Arizona as a favorite gives us pause. SDSU wasn’t exactly overwhelming against New Mexico State but always plays well against Pac-12 competition. Coin flip game that could have a field-goal finish. Pick: Arizona

Utah -7 at Brigham Young

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Comment: The 101st Holy War will look much like the past nine meetings. The only question is whether Utah runs BYU off the field or waits until the fourth quarter to secure the victory. The games in Provo are typically close: Nine of the last 11 have been decided by a touchdown or less. We would jump on Utah at 6.5 points, but the oddsmakers are well aware that a half-point line move to the Utes would spark a flood of money the other way. Pick: Brigham Young

Arizona State -32 vs. UNLV

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2