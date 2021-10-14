Pac-12 picks: Expect Washington, ASU to win big, Colorado to edge Wildcats in Boulder

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Comment: Critical game for two teams attempting to move onto the right side of the bowl math. The Cougars should have plenty of scoring chances against the wobbly Stanford defense, but we’re not sure the same goes for Tanner McKee and Co. WSU’s defense will key on the slants and seam routes Stanford relies on for the bulk of its yardage. The Cougars have won four in a row in the series (no game last year). Make it five. Pick: Washington State

UCLA (+2) at Washington

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. on Ch. 11

Comment: We expect UW’s defense to hold up against the UCLA ground game and force Dorian Thompson-Robinson to execute short throws from the pocket, over and over and over. Meanwhile, the Huskies, fresh and fast, will have an easier time than expected against a UCLA defense that could be a half-step slow for the reasons outlined above. Look for a run-pass balance that converts on third down and in the Red Zone. Pick: Washington

Arizona State (pick 'em) at Utah

Kickoff: 7 p.m. on ESPN