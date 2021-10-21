Pac-12 picks: Forget the high-profile games; it's Utah-Oregon State that matters most

ABC’s cameras and ESPN’s "College GameDay" are being deployed to Southern California this weekend for the Oregon-UCLA showdown.

Meanwhile, one of the greatest intersectional rivalries in the sport, USC-Notre Dame, will unfold on NBC in prime time.

And Fox Sports 1 is sending a crew to Washington State for BYU's first-ever visit.

But there’s another Pac-12 affair that carries substantial stakes.

In fact, Utah’s visit to Oregon State is the only Week 8 game in which both participants control their fate within the conference.

If the Utes win out, they take the South.

If the Beavers run the table, they win the North.

You can find the game on the Pac-12 Networks at 4:30 p.m., opposite USC-Notre Dame.

The Hotline expects a taut, brutish affair. Both teams lean old-school, with physical lines of scrimmage and a heavy reliance on the running game.

The Beavers (4-2, 2-1) have had two weeks to prepare. The Utes (4-2, 3-0) are coming off a stirring victory over Arizona State and have, after early stumbles, found their identity.