Pac-12 picks: Has anybody seen ASU? Sun Devils have disappeared form conference race

Before diving into Pac-12 picks against the spread for Week 10, we have an important announcement.

Actually, it’s more of a question:

Has anyone seen Arizona State?

The Sun Devils’ last known whereabouts were in Salt Lake City, on Oct. 16 — almost three full weeks ago.

Per reports, they were caught on video trotting off the Rise-Eccles Stadium turf with a 14-point halftime lead, a mere 30 minutes from taking full control of the South division.

They haven’t been seen since.

Preliminary findings suggest they vanished into thin air.

Outscored 56-7 over the ensuing four quarters, the Sun Devils are now two games back of Utah (including the tiebreaker) and scrambling to avoid a complete collapse of their season.

They need rapid injections of leadership, resolve and focus — all of it prior to USC’s arrival this weekend and none of it, apparently, with the help of adjustments from the coaching staff.

“It’s the players,” coach Herm Edwards said. “There’s going to be no new offense. There’s going to be no new defense. We’re not revolutionizing anything. We got to execute.”