Pac-12 picks: Oregon beats Utah, ASU and WSU roll; Stanford and UCLA survive

Washington (-6.5) at Colorado

Kickoff: 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Comment: Can’t help but think of the last time UW went to Boulder, and the lethargic performance that followed. (A week later, Chris Petersen stepped down.) Is there much reason to believe the Huskies will produce a better showing? Meanwhile, the Buffaloes have shown life on offense and will play with energy in the final home game for their seniors. Pick: Colorado

UCLA (-3) at USC

Kickoff: 2 p.m. on Ch. 11

Comment: Feels like a month since USC was last on the field (reality: two weeks). The Trojans will start promising freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose mobility provides the erratic, Drake London-less offense with an added dimension. UCLA’s plan is no secret: Own the line of scrimmage and run the ball until USC’s 99th-ranked rushing defense proves it can stop Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown. Pick: UCLA

Cal (-1) at Stanford

Kickoff: 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks