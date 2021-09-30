Pac-12 picks: Spotlight falls on Oregon-Stanford, ASU-UCLA games

Comment: Two facts and theories guide our prediction. Facts: Oregon is No. 22 nationally in yards per carry (5.22), while Stanford is No. 117 in yards allowed per carry (5.23). Theories: Stanford’s offensive line won’t hold up against the speed and power of Oregon’s front seven, and Ducks coach Mario Cristobal will have his team’s full attention after the lackluster showing last week. Toss facts and theories into the pot, and the resulting stew smells like a blowout. Pick: Oregon.

Washington State +7.5 at Cal

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Arizona

Comment: A matchup of 1-3 teams that have struggled to hold leads and, as a result, are on the brink of postseason elimination. The desperation should make for a taut affair but not necessarily one that’s easy on the eyes. The Cougars will move the ball against Cal’s rickety defense, at least in the first half, and cover the 7.5 points. As for the result: Feels like a last-turnover-loses situation. Pick: Washington State.

Washington +2.5 at Oregon State

Kickoff: 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Arizona