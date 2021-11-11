Pac-12 picks: Washington State visits Oregon with North Division at stake

1. Oregon’s big-game persona.

When they don’t sense a challenge (Fresno State, Arizona, Cal, Stanford), the Ducks are vulnerable.

When it matters most, when they feel threatened, they respond with playoff-worthy performances: at Ohio State, at UCLA, at Washington.

In a sense, the Cougars have set a trap for themselves. Their own success and second-place position in the North should evoke a first-rate performance from the Ducks.

2. Washington State’s résumé.

There’s nothing fake about the winning streak. But as a foundation to assess WSU’s ability to beat a top-five team on the road, it has some cracks.

Oregon State, which lost in Pullman, has struggled on the road.

Stanford, which lost in Pullman, has struggled everywhere.

And Cal was in the midst of a 1-5 start when it lost to the Cougars.

WSU’s best victory within the four-game streak is the most recent: The 34-21 win at Arizona State, in which the Cougars pounced on a series of ASU mistakes.

That’s the path to success this week, as well: