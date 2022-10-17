Pac-12 point spreads for Week Eight: Oregon favored over UCLA in Top-10 matchup

Oregon and UCLA are tied atop the Pac-12 in more ways than one.

As they prepare for the most anticipated game of the conference season, the Ducks and Bruins own 3-0 records in conference play, and each is 4-2 overall against the spread this season.

In that regard, they’re tied for third place in the standings behind Oregon State and USC.

Here are records against the spread for each team through seven weeks of play, according to teamrankings.com:

5-2: Oregon State and USC

4-2: Oregon and UCLA

4-3: Arizona, Utah, Washington, WSU

3-3: Arizona State, Cal

2-4: Stanford

1-5: Colorado

To the details for Week Eight, which features a limited schedule with four teams on a break …

Lines from vegasinsider.com as of 6:45 a.m. Monday

Trends from oddsshark.com and Phil Steele’s College Football 2022

Idle: Utah, USC, Arizona and Washington State

UCLA at Oregon

Line: Oregon -6.5 (total: 70.5)

Comment: Both teams had two weeks to prepare. The line opened with Oregon as a four-point favorite and has jumped two points, a reflection of the betting public’s skepticism over UCLA’s résumé. The Ducks have outscored opponents not named Georgia 249-124. Both teams are averaging more than 40 points, with the Over being the right call in Oregon’s last five games in Autzen Stadium. The Bruins have covered the spread in seven of their past eight road games but are on the road for just the second time this season — and the first was at lowly Colorado. UCLA’s last win in Eugene was 2004.

Arizona State at Stanford

Line: Stanford -3 (total: 54.5)

Comment: Arizona State had two weeks to prepare following the home upset of Washington while Stanford is coming off a victory at Notre Dame. Something has to give: The home team has covered the spread in 12 of the past 17 series meetings, but the Cardinal has covered just once in its past seven home games overall. The Under has been the right play in the past five matchups. ASU has not named a starting quarterback. Emory Jones suffered a concussion against the Huskies and was replaced by Marana High School grad Trent Bourguet.

Colorado at Oregon State

Line: OSU -24.5 (total: 50.5)

Comment: Colorado is fresh off its first win of the season (over Cal), while the Beavers thumped Washington State and have only lost to USC and Utah. OSU has covered the spread in nine consecutive home games. Not since the middle of the 2018 season (against CU) have the Beavers been favored by at least three touchdowns in a conference game. They won that matchup by seven points. The Under looks tempting. OSU is allowing just 14.7 points per game in Reser Stadium while the Buffs are averaging just 12.3 points on the road.

Washington at Cal

Line: Washington -7.5 (total: 56.5)