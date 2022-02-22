Pac-12 power ratings: Arizona and UCLA remain on top as Colorado rises and Stanford tumbles

The Pac-12 is on track to send three teams to the NCAA Tournament, an unimpressive total that tracks with its substandard results in non-conference play.

But what does the substandard showing outside of league play track with? Is there any broad explanation for the Pac-12’s plight this season? Is there a theory of everything?

Sure, talent and coaching are the foundations for success. That’s always the case. But they aren’t immediately satisfying answers. If you’re looking for something tangible, for a direct connection, consider this: bad offense.

Only five Pac-12 teams are ranked in the top 100 of the Pomeroy offensive ratings, which provide a points-per-possession measure of efficiency: No. 8 Arizona, No. 15 UCLA, No. 36 USC, No. 48 Oregon and No. 90 Utah.

How does that compare to peer leagues? Number of teams in the top 100 of the Pomeroy offensive efficiency ratings, per conference:

ACC: 10

Big Ten: 9

Big East: 7

SEC: 7

Big 12: 6

Pac-12: 5