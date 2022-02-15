Pac-12 power ratings: No. 3 Arizona on pace for one of the greatest seasons in conference history

With three weeks remaining, Arizona is well-positioned not only for the Pac-12 regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in Las Vegas but also for going where no team has gone before.

The Wildcats could be the first men’s team in Pac-12 history to win 18 conference games.

Granted, this is only the second year of the 20-game schedule. But there’s plenty of room for the Wildcats to carve a deserving place on the Pac-12 pantheon.

They are currently 12-1 in league play with seven games remaining and no indication that COVID-19 will prevent them from playing all 20.

Win five of the seven, and they would join the short list of teams to reach the 17-victory mark. The feat would be particularly impressive if the Wildcats collect their 17th win before their second loss, so as to match the 17-1 record set by teams in an 18-game season.

Win six of their final seven, and they would become the first team to win 18 conference games — at least, the first on the men’s side.

(The Stanford women have several 18-0 seasons on their resume and, in fact, went 19-2 last year when the pandemic forced additional games to be added to their schedule.)