Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon and Utah on top, ASU rises and Wildcats still stuck in last

Oregon visits Utah on Saturday night in the conference's game of the year:

1. Oregon (9-1, 6-1)

Last week: 1

Result: Beat Washington State 38-24

Next up: at Utah (5:30 p.m., Ch. 9)

Line: Oregon +3

Comment: Think the two-touchdown win over WSU was impressive? Consider this narrative that we assume is percolating beyond the Pac-12 footprint: “Oregon didn’t even dominate a team that lost to Utah State and BYU; meanwhile, Ohio State blew the doors off a team (Purdue) that beat Iowa and Michigan State.” Even if they keep winning, the Ducks could have a perception problem rooted in the Pac-12’s poor September performance.

2. Utah (7-3, 6-1)

Last week: 2

Result: Won at Arizona 38-29

Next up: vs. Oregon (5:30 p.m., Ch. 9)

Line: Utah -3