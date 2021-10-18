Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon clings to the top spot as Utah soars

Line: USC +5

Comment: The Trojans no longer have the blue-blood-program coaching search market all to themselves. LSU has a vacancy, as well, and will pay whatever USC is willing to pay, and probably a few million more.

9. Washington (2-4, 1-2)

Last week: 9

Result: Lost to UCLA 24-17

Next up: at Arizona (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Line: Washington -15

Comment: UW’s updated numbers: No. 114 (nationally) in rushing yards per game, No. 100 in points-per-game, No. 93 in yards per play and No. 89 in passing yards per attempt. And don’t forget the number of FBS wins by the only teams the Huskies have beaten (Cal and Arkansas State): Zero.

10. Cal (1-5, 0-3)

Last week: 10

Result: Lost at Oregon 24-17

Next up: vs. Colorado (12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Cal -10