Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon clings to the top spot as Utah soars
Pac-12 Hotline

Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon clings to the top spot as Utah soars

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown runs past Cal cornerback Josh Drayden in last week's game. The Ducks have looked far from dominant since winning at Ohio State in early September, but they are the only Pac-12 team with one loss or less.

 Andy Nelson, Associated Press

The Ducks are the only team that has one loss in the conference, while Utah's impressive second half against ASU moves them up to No. 2 in the weekly power ratings:

1. Oregon (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: 1

Result: Beat Cal 24-17

Next up: at UCLA (12:30 p.m., Ch. 9)

Line: Even

Comment: Mario Cristobal is committed to starting the quarterback who gives the Ducks the best chance to win. With each passing week, as the pressure builds, the Ty Thompson-for-Anthony Brown swap becomes riskier.

2. Utah (4-2, 3-0)

Last week: 5

Result: Beat Arizona State 35-21

Next up: at Oregon State (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Utah -4

Comment: It took 5½ games, but the 2021 defense finally looked like the 2019 defense. Meanwhile, the 2021 quarterback looked like a slightly better version of the 2019 quarterback. But curiously, the 2021 punt returner looked exactly the same as the 2015 punt returner.

3. Arizona State (5-2, 3-1)

Last week: 2

Result: Lost at Utah 35-21

Next up: Idle

Comment: The Sun Devils have committed more penalties in two games in the state of Utah (29) than the Utes have committed in six games anywhere (27). Think about that.

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, left, is tackled by Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson in the first half Saturday. The Sun Devils let a 14-point halftime lead slip away in the 35-21 loss.

4. UCLA (5-2, 3-1)

Last week: 3

Result: Won at Washington 24-17

Next up: vs. Oregon (12:30 p.m., Ch. 9)

Line: Even

Comment: The hidden stat within UCLA’s success on the ground: Dorian Thompson-Robinson has only thrown two interceptions. Everything works better when you run for 200+ yards per game.

5. Oregon State (4-2, 2-1)

Last week: 4

Result: DNP

Next up: vs. Utah (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Oregon State +4

Comment: The loss at Washington State makes a bit more sense than it did in the moment. Same goes for the win over Washington.

6. Washington State (4-3, 3-2)

Last week: 8

Result: Beat Stanford 34-31

Next up: vs. Brigham Young (12:30 p.m., FS1)

Line: Washington State +2

Comment: Good chance that by the end of the day, the Cougars will know who’s coaching them the rest of the week.

7. Stanford (3-4, 2-3)

Last week: 6

Result: Lost at Washington State 34-31

Next up: Idle

Comment: Seven consecutive weeks against Power Five competition with only two home games in the span — yep, probably time for a break.

8. USC (3-3, 2-3)

Last week: 7

Result: DNP

Next up: at Notre Dame (4:30 p.m., NBC)

Line: USC +5

Comment: The Trojans no longer have the blue-blood-program coaching search market all to themselves. LSU has a vacancy, as well, and will pay whatever USC is willing to pay, and probably a few million more.

9. Washington (2-4, 1-2)

Last week: 9

Result: Lost to UCLA 24-17

Next up: at Arizona (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Line: Washington -15

Comment: UW’s updated numbers: No. 114 (nationally) in rushing yards per game, No. 100 in points-per-game, No. 93 in yards per play and No. 89 in passing yards per attempt. And don’t forget the number of FBS wins by the only teams the Huskies have beaten (Cal and Arkansas State): Zero.

Washington tight end Cade Otton reaches for an incomplete pass in the end zone as UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock watches during the second half. The Bruins won 24-17 to hand the slumping Huskies another loss.

10. Cal (1-5, 0-3)

Last week: 10

Result: Lost at Oregon 24-17

Next up: vs. Colorado (12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Cal -10

Comment: Pardon the Hotline for asking essentially the same question we did after the Nevada loss: Why give up on the running game? First down at the 14, all three timeouts available, Oregon on its heels, and it’s like Mike Leach takes over the play-calling.

11. Colorado (2-4, 1-2)

Last week: 11

Result: Beat Arizona 34-0

Next up: at Cal (12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Colorado +10

Comment: Last week, we confirmed the Buffaloes aren’t the worst team in the conference. This week, we’ll find out if they are second-to-worst.

12. Arizona (0-6, 0-3)

Last week: 12

Result: Lost at Colorado 34-0

Next up: vs. Washington (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Line: Arizona +15

Comment: At their current pace, the Wildcats would break the record for the longest losing streak in major college history in the 11th game of the 2022 season. With 18 consecutive losses, they’re more than halfway to Northwestern’s record of 34 straight, and their FCS opponent next year is no slouch: North Dakota State.

