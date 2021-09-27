Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon on top (again) as Oregon State soars, USC plunges

Line: Stanford +8

Comment: On one hand, the Cardinal was playing with a depleted lineup Saturday afternoon. On the other hand, the game was only competitive for 10 of the 60 minutes. And on the third hand, Vanderbilt lost 62-0 to Georgia, USC got clobbered at home by Oregon State and Kansas State was steamrollered by Oklahoma State.

6. Utah (2-2/1-0)

Last week: 8

Result: Beat Washington State 24-13

Next up: Idle

Line: N/A

Comment: Our thoughts are with the Utes — not only the football program but the entire athletic department, which has dealt with three tragedies in the past three years (Lauren McCluskey, Ty Jordan and now Aaron Lowe.)

7. Washington (2-2/1-0)

Last week: 9

Result: Beat Cal 31-24 (OT)

Next up: at Oregon State (6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Washington -4