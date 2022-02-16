Pac-12 power ratings: Stanford, Arizona still reign atop stacked Pac-12

3. Oregon (16-8, 9-4)

Comment: Off a rivalry split, the Ducks dropped out of the AP top 25 for the first time in a month after climbing as high as No. 19. They now face a third straight three-game week after agreeing to play UCLA in a non-conference matchup to replace the game the Bruins were required to forfeit Jan. 28 (due to lack of healthy, non-COVID players). Oregon is No. 5 nationally in home attendance (7,675).

4. Utah (15-8, 6-5)

Comment: The Utes are 5-1 in their last six games with the only loss to Stanford, which is capable of making almost anyone in the country look bad. Gianna Kneepkens is the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the fifth time, tied for the most this season with Cal’s Jayda Curry in what looks to be a tight race for Freshman of the Year.