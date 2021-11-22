Pac-12 power ratings: Utah jumps to No. 1; Wildcats pass Stanford for 11th

If you believe a three-loss team dashing the best hope for the playoff in five years is the most Pac-12 thing ever, well, we have news for you.

The most Pac-12 thing ever would be a five-loss team that fired its unvaccinated coach in October winning a division title and playing for a Rose Bowl berth.

That’s precisely the situation in the North, where Washington State is two favorable results away from the division crown a mere month after firing Nick Rolovich.

Here’s brief breakdown of the three-team race in the North as the final weekend approaches:

• Oregon wins the division with: a victory over Oregon State.

• Oregon State wins the division with: a victory over Oregon and a Washington State loss to Washington.

• Washington State wins the division with: a victory over Washington and an Oregon State victory over Oregon.

That’s right. If the Cougars win the Apple Cup and the Beavers are triumphant in Autzen Stadium, then a five-loss team without a permanent coach would claim the North and face Utah for a berth in the Rose Bowl.