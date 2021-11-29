Pac-12 power ratings: Utah tightens its hold on No. 1; Wildcats finish 11th, ahead of Stanford

Result: Won at Washington 40-13

Next up: bowl game

Comment: Not sure this is accurate but it sure sounds reasonable: WSU’s rushing total Friday night (209 yards) was more than the Cougars gained on the ground in the eight Apple Cups combined under Mike Leach. (We have no plans to confirm the stat, for fear that it might be proven false.)

4. Arizona State (8-4, 6-3)

Last week: 5

Result: Beat Arizona 38-15

Next up: bowl game

Comment: Two things, equally true: 8-4 is a successful season for the ASU program; the combined record of the eight teams ASU beat is 27-67, with only one (UCLA) over .500.

5. Oregon State (7-5, 5-4)

Last week: 4

Result: Lost at Oregon 38-29

Next up: bowl game