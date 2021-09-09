Pac-12 preview: 10 things to know before Holy War, Ducks-Buckeyes and more

Ten need-to-knows, including a weather update, for Week 2:

1. The Pac-12 hasn’t recorded a non-conference, regular-season victory over an AP top-10 opponent since Stanford beat No. 9 Notre Dame in 2017.

It has two opportunities this weekend with Oregon facing No. 3 Ohio State and Colorado taking on No. 5 Texas A&M. (Michigan and TCU are unranked.)

And per the conference office: The last time the Pac-12 defeated an AP top-10 opponent in the regular season other than Notre Dame was in 2014, when the Ducks beat No. 7 Michigan State on their way to an appearance in the playoff.

2. Viewed from the narrow perspective of bowl eligibility, no team is under more pressure to win Saturday than Washington State.

The Cougars are 0-1 after the loss to Utah State and have two non-conference games remaining: Portland State (Saturday) and Brigham Young (late October). The postseason is a numbers game. Six wins are required, so each non-conference victory reduces the pressure in Pac-12 play. If the Cougars lose to Portland State, they would enter must-win mode against BYU to avoid the perils that accompany a winless record outside of league play.

Because if you’re 0-3 outside the Pac-12, you must be 6-3 inside the Pac-12.