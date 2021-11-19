Pac-12 preview: What to know heading into a super Saturday in the Pac-12

3. At least one team, and possibly two, will clinch a division title Saturday. Utah locks up the South with a victory over Oregon; Oregon clinches the North with a victory over Utah.

But the loser of the showdown in Salt Lake City could also clinch, with a little help: The Ducks would need Oregon State to lose, while the Utes would need Arizona State to lose. The Beavers and Sun Devils meet in Corvallis in the nightcap.

4. Five teams have locked up postseason berths, with several more still alive.

Bowl bids secured: ASU, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA and Utah. Needs one victory: Washington State. (Note: The Cougars were playing Arizona late Friday night).

Need two victories: USC and Washington

Needs three victories: Cal

Eliminated: Arizona, Colorado and Stanford

5. Stanford has won 10 of the last 11 against Cal, with the Bears’ lone victory coming two years ago on a game-winning drive orchestrated by Chase Garbers.

Garbers is out of COVID protocol and expected to play this week. Also probable to play is Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, who has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury.