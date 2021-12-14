Pac-12 recruiting preview: Bleak situation as heavyweights recover from coaching changes

Washington’s class is No. 83 as Kalen DeBoer assembles his staff and attempts to clean up the mess left behind.

USC’s class is No. 102, jammed between Air Force and Liberty in the rankings, because only a handful of players have committed for new coach Lincoln Riley.

We cannot ignore the upturn in Stanford’s recruiting — the Cardinal is No. 13 in the 247Sports.com rankings — or the pleasant surprise unfolding in Tucson, where Arizona is compiling a top-50 class despite its woeful on-field performance.

But just as the Big Ten needs Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan to lead the way, so does the Pac-12 needs its heavyweight programs to produce top-20 classes.

The early-signing window is open for three days this week, followed by a lull until the traditional period in early February.

When all the classes are signed and sealed, USC should be comfortably in the top 25. Oregon might be, as well. And Washington surely will climb into the top 40.

Short of concurrent upticks from the Trojans, Ducks and Huskies, an unmitigated disaster for the Pac-12 could become reality.