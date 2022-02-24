Pac-12 stock report: ASU prez gives Herm Edwards a pass, which is good news for Wildcats

"Coach Edwards has done an outstanding job of upgrading our overall program. We’ve got this, this collision of people that decided not to play by the rules relative to recruiting. Coach Edwards is responsible for the actions of all of his people, but these are not things that he asked them to do. These are not things that he was a part of."

Wow. Just … wow.

Crow is essentially saying that if half the vice presidents at ASU engaged in rogue activity — a coordinated, systemic rogue activity — he would not be responsible for their actions as long as he didn’t, you know, ask them to do it.

It also appears that Crow is misinformed (to put it kindly), because Edwards reportedly did participate in some of the improper meetings with recruits.

Recall that a dossier of evidence against ASU was sent to the NCAA last summer. According to Yahoo, it included a picture of a man that appeared to be Edwards escorting a recruit through the weight room during the dead period.

The situation reminds us of the times Crow used to defend his pal, former Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott.