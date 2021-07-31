Pac-12 survival guide: Here's what the conference must do as realignment roils the landscape

Expanding for the sake of expansion — simply because the SEC is getting bigger — would be worse than doing nothing.

Any new member(s) must meet the Pac-12’s academic standards and bring enough media value to increase annual revenue for the existing schools.

Those are the two key bars, and none of the remaining Big 12 schools clear both of them.

If the Kansas football program weren’t abysmal, the Jayhawks would fit. But the strength of their basketball program doesn’t carry enough value for the football-heavy Pac-12.

(The ACC is a different story: The pairing of KU basketball with the Duke and North Carolina brands could make a material impact financially on the ACC.)

Step 3: Partner with the Big Ten

The challenge for the Pac-12 is finding ways to increase its media rights value without expanding for the sake of expansion.

How can it improve the content without devaluing the brand? By getting creative with the inventory.

Two years ago, the Hotline suggested a non-conference scheduling alliance with the Big 12. That won’t happen now that Texas and Oklahoma are moving on.