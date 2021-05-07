Pac-12 takes a big step, approves lifting of intraconference transfer restrictions

The Pac-12 has moved to the brink of a momentous change in its intraconference transfer regulations that could create even more roster turnover in football and basketball than currently exists.

During a series of meetings this week, the Pac-12 Council agreed to allow undergraduates to play immediately when they transfer within the conference, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The redshirt rule, which forces transfers to sit out one season, would be eliminated.

University presidents and chancellors are expected to formally approve the change, which likely would apply only to first-time transfers, when they meet later this month.

Removal of the redshirt rule would have an immediate impact on the eligibility of two football players, according to the public version of the transfer portal published by 247Sports.com:

Defensive end Jason Harris, who left Colorado and has enrolled at Arizona, and quarterback Ethan Garbers, who left Washington for UCLA.

However, eliminating the redshirt rule assuredly would lead to a barrage of additional intraconference transfers — either this summer or in the future, in both football and basketball.